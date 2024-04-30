Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 18,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

