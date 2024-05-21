Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 105,755 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,755 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $126,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,650,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,582 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.