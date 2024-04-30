Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

NYSE DG traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. 1,136,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

