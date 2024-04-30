Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.43. 849,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,915. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.