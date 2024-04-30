SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $193.80 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

