iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $106.41. 703,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.