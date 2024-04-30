Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Up 0.9 %

PKI opened at C$43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.82 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKI

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.