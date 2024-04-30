2,678 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

