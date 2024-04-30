Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 26,264 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.94.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

