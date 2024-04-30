Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACM opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.