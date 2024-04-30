Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ACM opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AECOM
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.