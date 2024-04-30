Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,844 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

PDBC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

