Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $205,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

