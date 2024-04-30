Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.03 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $193.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.