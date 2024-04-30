XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of XPO worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

NYSE:XPO opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

