Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 200.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.