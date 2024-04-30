Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,449,000 after buying an additional 1,130,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,641,000 after acquiring an additional 929,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,379,000 after acquiring an additional 289,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

