Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.250-15.500 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

