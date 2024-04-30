Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

