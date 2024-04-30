Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 322,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

