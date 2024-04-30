Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SF opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.