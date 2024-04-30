iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

