PGGM Investments Has $1.11 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

