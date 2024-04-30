Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHKP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.