Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Olin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,696 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,997 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

