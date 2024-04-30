Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.5 %
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
