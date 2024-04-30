KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Shares of KBR remained flat at $66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,136. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

