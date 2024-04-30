Genesis Energy (GEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.