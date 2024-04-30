WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,215. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

