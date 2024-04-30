Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,128. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.