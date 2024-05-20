McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $564.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

