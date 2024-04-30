Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 15.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
