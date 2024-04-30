Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

