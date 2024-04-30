Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZWI. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

