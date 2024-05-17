Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3,706.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,676 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,397,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,401. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

