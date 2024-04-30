German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $947.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113 over the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.