German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $947.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113 over the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Earnings History for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

