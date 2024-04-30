McAdam LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

