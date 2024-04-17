Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,599,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,518,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.