Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
