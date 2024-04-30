PTC (PTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.59 million. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a one year low of $124.42 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.40.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

