Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

