Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the average volume of 3,511 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,225,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

