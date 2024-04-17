Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $305.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

