Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
