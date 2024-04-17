Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

