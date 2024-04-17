Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

WEAV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Weave Communications by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

