Head-To-Head Comparison: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.48%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 32.44 -$20.06 million ($1.31) -0.93 Opthea $110,000.00 1,879.42 -$142.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,864.03% -4,506.97% -290.83% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opthea beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.