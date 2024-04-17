Bison Wealth LLC Sells 292 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

