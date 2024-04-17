Bison Wealth LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

