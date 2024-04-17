Bison Wealth LLC Has $356,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

