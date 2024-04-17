bpost NV/SA (BPOSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

