The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

