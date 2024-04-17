Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price at $14.17

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms have commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

